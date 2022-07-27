China's Wuhan Market Likely COVID Origin; Virus Emerged From 'live Wildlife Trade': Study

More than two years after COVID-19 first started spreading across the globe, scientists have now revealed there is “compelling evidence” that Wuhan’s Huanan seafood and wildlife market was the centre of the coronavirus outbreak and there were two different variants which were initially transmitted from animals to humans. The experts implied that there were at least two variants of coronavirus that started speaking from the market, which is known to be the first known hotspot.

Two peer-reviewed studies were published on Tuesday in Science Journal, with re-examined information from the initial outbreak in the Chinese city in December 2019. While there is no definite knowledge of the origin of COVID-19 yet, one of the studies concluded that the earliest known cases were clustered around the seafood market. The second study used genetic information to track the timing of the outbreak, suggesting that there were two variants introduced into humans in November or early December 2019.

Jointly, both studies have indicated that the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2 was present among mammals that were sold at the Huanan market in late 2019 before the pathogen spread to other nations. Scientists have noted that the highly-infectious virus was transmitted to people who were either working or shopping in the seafood market in two different “spillover events” of humans contracting coronavirus from the animals.

COVID-19 epicentre: Huanan seafood market

One of the studies, titled, ‘The Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan was the early epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic’ has noted that out of 41 people who were initially hospitalised in China with what was then known to be an outbreak of severe pneumonia, 66% had “direct exposure” to the seafood market in Huanan. Moreover, scientists have claimed that before Chinese authorities alerted the World Health Organization (WHO) about the disease on December 31, 2019, “initial diagnoses of COVID-19 were made in several hospitals independently between 18 and 29 December 2019”.

“However, the observation that the preponderance of early cases were linked to the Huanan market does not establish that the pandemic originated there,” the scientists added while noting that “sustained live mammals sales” in 2019 in Huanan and three other seafood markets in Wuhan were taking place. These animals are known to be “experimentally susceptible” to SARS-related Coronaviruses.

“Despite limited testing of live wildlife sold at the market, collectively, our results provide evidence that the Huanan market was the early epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic and suggest that SARS-CoV-2 likely emerged from the live wildlife trade in China,” the scientists wrote.

“However, events upstream of the market, as well as exact circumstances at the market, remain obscure, highlighting the need for further studies to understand and lower the risk of future pandemics,” the also wrote.

Two COVID-19 variants were ‘spilt’ at Huanan

The second study, which traced the genetic modifications of SARS-CoV-2, was to understand how the virus which started spreading at the Huanan seafood market ultimately became a COVID-19 pandemic. The scientists studied the “genomic diversity” of the coronavirus and revealed that there were likely "two distinct viral lineages, denoted A and B” and “these lineages were the result of at least two separate cross-species transmission events into humans."

The experts have noted that the first transmission from animals to humans involving one of the variants (B) took place around November 18, 2019. They said that another variant (A) “likely occurred within weeks” after the zoonotic transmission of the first variant. The scientists said, “These findings indicate that it is unlikely that SARS-CoV-2 circulated widely in humans prior to November 2019 and define the narrow window between when SARS-CoV-2 first jumped into humans and when the first cases of COVID-19 were reported.”

“As with other coronaviruses, SARS-CoV-2 emergence likely resulted from multiple zoonotic events,” they added.

