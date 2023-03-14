China's Xi Attempting To Put Digital Sector Under Centralised Control Of CCP: Report

Chinese President Xi Jinping is trying to consolidate the country's digital sector under the centralised authority of the Chinese Communist Party, thanks to the two sessions of the National People's Congress, as per Bitter Winter, a magazine focused on religious freedom and human rights in China. The creation of two new influential and risky Chinese entities - the National Financial Regulatory Administration and the National Data Bureau - will give the CCP more control over both the economy and the internet.

During his inaugural speech at China's ceremonial National People's Congress, which serves to endorse decisions made by the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi Jinping applauded the Party's success in combating COVID-19, attempted to ease concerns regarding the country's economic statistics, and cautioned that China is facing hostility from the West, which seeks to restrict its development and potentially destabilise the regime.

Although they may seem like clichés, these statements actually provide context for the two most momentous pronouncements unveiled thus far at the gathering. As reported by Bitter Winter, Xi Jinping maintained that because China is facing aggression from the West, it must increase its oversight and monitoring capabilities, including in the areas of finance and the economy, as well as the internet (which is one of Xi's primary preoccupations). Xi asserted that any vulnerability would be immediately exploited by adversaries.

CBIRC to be replaced by NFRA

The dissolution of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) is the most significant change to have occurred thus far. The CBIRC was previously a highly influential entity responsible for regulating China's banking and financial industries. According to Bitter Winter, the CBIRC will be replaced by a new organisation, the National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA), which will be tasked with overseeing China's enormous financial sector. However, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will continue to manage securities and will not be incorporated into the NFRA.

The NFRA will now be governed directly by the State Council, as opposed to the CBIRC, which previously functioned as an independent agency under the State Council. This is a significant alteration, indicating that the CCP will have stricter and more direct control over the financial and banking sectors. In addition, a new agency called the National Data Bureau (NDB) has been created as a result of the Two Sessions. The NDB will replace and absorb the Office of the Central Cybersecurity Commission (OCCC) and will operate under the direct oversight of the CCP's Central Committee. According to Bitter Winter, along with the Digital China 2023 Plan, the establishment of the new agency represents a new endeavour to attain the elusive objective of complete control over the internet.