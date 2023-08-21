China’s Xi Heads To South Africa To Attend BRICS, Second Trip Abroad This Year

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has headed to South Africa on Monday, August 21, to attend the BRICS summit. This comes amid the constant strained relationship with the United States and economic troubles increasing at home. The trip to South Africa aims to bolster Beijing’s influence among developing and emerging nations, reported CNN.

The three-day state visit would include a summit with leaders of the BRICS emerging economies. This trip would be Xi's second international trip this year. Earlier, the Chinese premier had left the country in March where he met his “dear friend” Vladimir Putin in Moscow, and embarked on their vision for a new world order no longer dominated by the West and reaffirmed their strategic alignment against the US.

China to attend BRICS

For Xi, the first BRICS summit in person since the Coronavirus outbreak would provide another opportunity to advance that ambition. The members of the bloc are Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, which will be accountable for more than 40% of the world population. BRICS members have a desire for a more multipolar world and a larger voice in global affairs.

“Xi Jinping is not trying to out-compete America in the existing liberal international order dominated by the US. His long-term goal is to change the world order into a Sino-centric one,” said Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute at the University of London.

Further, he added, " It makes sense for China to engage with the Global South, (which is) much more numerous than Western democracies and mostly authoritarian in the governance structure.” Ahead of the BRICS summit, China’s ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong has also lauded the BRICS as “an important platform for cooperation among emerging and developing nations” and “the backbone of international fairness and justice,” reported CNN. Further, he added that the international community has been looking forward to BRICS "playing a leading role".

Meanwhile, the South African President is all set to welcome the Chinese premier. Taking to X, formally known as Twitter, Cyril Ramaphosa wrote, " On Tuesday we will receive Chinese President Xi Jinping on his fourth state visit to South Africa. President Xi will also participate in the 15th BRICS Summit being hosted in Johannesburg."

On Tuesday we will receive Chinese President Xi Jinping on his fourth state visit to South Africa. President Xi will also participate in the 15th BRICS Summit being hosted in Johannesburg.https://t.co/q8iiktjHwl#ChinaInSA 🇨🇳🇿🇦 #BetterAfricaBetterWorld 🌍 pic.twitter.com/tlbJMUu24y — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) August 21, 2023

Russia and China hopeful about BRICS summit

Both, China and Russia have been looking forward to making more gains on political and economic grounds in the developing world at a summit in South Africa this week, reported AP. At the Summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin would be appearing through a video link after his travel to South Africa was complicated by an International Criminal Court arrest warrant against him over the war in Ukraine.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will also participate in person at the summit alongside Xi. The agenda behind the summit is to produce general calls for more cooperation among countries in the Global South amid their rising discontent over perceived Western dominance of global institutions.