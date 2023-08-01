China's Xi Jinping Asks Rescue Teams To Minimise Casualties As Deadly Rains Batter Beijing

President Xi Jinping has urged for a comprehensive search-and-rescue operation to save residents missing or trapped in floodwaters on August 1 (afternoon). The Chinese President has ordered authorities to minimise casualties from the disaster, reported South China Morning Post. Notably, the death toll has risen to 11 while 27 people are still missing.

Heavy rains in China were followed by Tropical Storm Doksuri and is moving northwards through the country. The capital of China has experienced its most significant rainfall in over 70 years. According to the government department responsible for flood control, over 44,000 individuals across the city's 13 districts were impacted, and approximately 127,000 people were evacuated.

Beijing dealing with Typhoon and floods

The Beijing Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has been keeping a close watch on the situation. While sharing updates of the floods on August 1, the agency said, "The toll included four deaths in Mentougou district, four in Changping, two in Fangshan and one in Haidian district." It added that one of the firefighters on a rescue mission and a township official were among the deceased.

According to media reports, three trains travelling towards the city centre in Beijing's southwestern suburbs have been stranded. One of them stopped at a railway station in Mentougou district on higher ground. The PLA land forces have deployed four helicopters to provide aid to those stuck on the stranded trains, reported CCTV state broadcaster.

Army personnel would travel to a secondary school located in Mentougou in order to rescue those who were trapped. The area of the city has been impacted the most by the storm, reported a China-based news channel. On July 31 (night), mobile communications were down in five townships in Mentougou, and power was cut off due to floodwaters in parts of the district. 257.9 millimetres (10.1 inches) of rain had fallen between Saturday and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, said Beijing’s flood and drought bureau.