China's Xi Jinping Shown Making First Appearance Since Return From SCO, Rumours Of 'coup'

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made his first appearance after returning from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand earlier this month. His appearance comes at a time when rumours were rife about him allegedly being under house arrest in Beijing.

The Chinese President appeared on state television CCTV's primetime bulletin where he was seen visiting an exhibition on “Forging a new era” in the capital city.

There were speculations and rumours in the last few days about his leadership being challenged. Pictures also circulated on social media showing military trucks on their way to Beijing.

The rumours were fanned ahead of the Communist Party of China's (CCP's) crucial 20th Party Congress where Jinping is set to be elected for a historic third term.

The twice-a-decade Communist Party of China (CPC) will be convened on October 16. During the meeting, the decision about XI Jinping's future will be decided.

Xi became president in 2012. In 2018, he annulled the 10-year limit to hold the top post, which was obeyed by two of his predecessors, making him the party's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

A total of 2,296 delegates have been "elected" to attend the upcoming 20th National Congress of the CPC, official media reported, citing a statement by the party.