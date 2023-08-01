China's Xi Jinping Replaces Heads Of Elite Nuclear Unit Amid Wagner Rebellion Concerns

China has made significant personnel changes in the leadership of its elite unit responsible for the country's nuclear arsenal, a move experts believe may have been prompted by concerns over the Wagner rebellion in Russia. Former deputy navy chief Wang Houbin and party central committee member Xu Xisheng have been appointed as heads of the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Rocket Force division, which oversees China's nuclear and conventional missiles. Both have been promoted to the highest rank for active service officers, full general, from the rank of lieutenant general, as per a report from Newsweek.

The changes come after speculation about the whereabouts of the unit's previous head, General Li Yuchao, and his deputy, General Liu Guangbin. Reports suggest that Li, Liu, and Li's former deputy, Zhang Zhenzhong, are currently facing corruption investigations.

Did the mutiny in Russia play a role?

Analysts believe that Chinese President Xi Jinping may have been influenced by the Wagner mutiny, a recent event in Russia where the Wagner Group, a large mercenary organisation led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, attempted to overthrow the country's military establishment in a direct challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Craig Singleton, China Program deputy director and senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, suggests that Xi's focus on ideological control might have been reinforced by the Wagner rebellion, even if it meant sacrificing economic growth and military modernisation.

The unexpected leadership changes were announced at a ceremony at the commission's headquarters in Beijing, just one day before the 96th anniversary of the PLA's founding on August 1. This follows the recent removal of Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who had been absent from public view for a month. Qin was replaced by Wang Yi, who previously served as foreign minister between 2013 and 2022.

Experts view the swift changes in leadership, particularly following Qin's dismissal, as a significant and profound shake-up in China's leadership. The developments in China's Rocket Force division and the broader leadership changes are being closely watched by international observers, as they may signal shifts in the country's strategic direction and approach to military affairs.