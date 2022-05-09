China's Yuan Hits 18-month Low, Trade Plummets As Beijing Imposes 'Zero COVID' Policy

Chinese currency Yuan extended losses to a new 18-month low in early trade on Monday, breaching a key threshold as dollar strength piled pressure on the currency. Before market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.6899 per dollar, which is 0.85 weaker than the previous fix of 6.6332. The sudden plunge has triggered a feat that the Asian giant could witness a situation similar to 2015 when the Chinese currency was devalued by 3% against the dollar in just two days.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to grip the dragon, Chinese trade has plummeted considerably. According to Associated Press, the country’s export growth tumbled in April after major trading hubs, including Shanghai, were shut down. The exports rose only by 3.7 percent over the entire month to USD 273.6 billion, according to data by customs data. Meanwhile, imports rose only by 0.7% to USD 222.5 billion.

"China's global trade surplus widened by 19.4 percent to USD 51.1 billion while the politically volatile surplus with the United States contracted by 65 percent to USD 9.8 billion," AP reported.

This has raised the fear that Beijing's notorious Zero COVID Policy could have strict adverse effects on Asia's largest economy. The Xi Jinping administration, imposed strict restrictions last month, in order to eliminate all infections by enforcing strict lockdowns and transferring all patients to secure institutions. In a recent report, AP said that volunteers and government workers in Shanghai erected metal barriers in multiple districts to block off small streets and entrances to apartment complexes.

Beijing commenced a new round of coronavirus mass testing on Saturday. Additionally, Shanghai's Gaokao University admission exam has also been postponed until early July. This announcement came after Beijing had shut down bus lines and metro stations in an effort to avoid the fate of Shanghai, where millions of people have been stranded in their homes for more than a month, Taipei Times reported. As per service providers, Beijing, the nation's capital, has declared the closure of around 40 metro stations, or almost a tenth of the network, as well as 158 bus routes. Furthermore, Beijing has also shuttered theme parks and limited dining in restaurants to fight against the COVID-19 infection, as per media reports.

(Image: AP)