China's Zero COVID Policy Fails Badly As New Instances Of Viruses Found Every Day: Report

In China, the zero COVID-19 policy seems to have failed since fresh instances of the disease are continuously being discovered around the country, according to Africa Daily Digital. Every day, nearly 1000 new instances of the virus are discovered in China, forcing the government to implement its harsh "Zero COVID policy," which has made the Chinese people fearful, angry, and perplexed. It is pertinent to mention that the Zero COVID policy has made thousands of people dwell in appalling conditions.

As per Africa Daily Digital, Chinese residents have previously experienced the suffering of lockdown, and now that the zero COVID policy has returned, they are afraid it would happen again. Shanghai resident Zhang Weiya said, "My arms are literally trembling. I really don’t know if my mental health would be able to withstand another isolation."

1.3 million individuals in Shanghai have already been subjected to mass testing, and government authorities have instructed them to remain inside their houses until the results are revealed. In various locations around the nation, businesses including stores, schools, as well as restaurants have been requested to close.

China's zero COVID-19 policy

According to Africa Daily Digital, more than 232 million people's lives have been impacted by the lockdown of at least 31 cities in China. In light of the increasing number of new COVID-19 instances in the capital city, the Universal Resort in Beijing has also been closed.

Besides this, the migrant laborers working in Zhengzhou, which is home to China's largest iPhone manufacturer, demonstrated a fear of lockdown. After several coworkers were placed in quarantine due to a virus outbreak, employees who assemble Apple Inc.'s new iPhone left their facility in northern China to escape COVID-19 restrictions.

Workers have broken out of #Apple’s largest assembly site, escaping the Zero #Covid lockdown at Foxconn in #Zhengzhou. After sneaking out, they’re walking to home towns more than 100 kilometres away to beat the Covid app measures designed to control people and stop this. #China pic.twitter.com/NHjOjclAyU — Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) October 30, 2022

According to the Associated Press report, videos of people, who seemed to be Foxconn employees, were seen climbing over fences and moving along a road while carrying their possessions. These videos have been making the rounds on Chinese social media sites. Further, these pictures highlight escalating public dissatisfaction with China's "zero-COVID" plan, in which the administration attempts to end outbreaks by enforcing stringent testing, isolation, and lockdown procedures where infections are discovered.

Additionally, the well-known Shanghai tourist destination Disney Resort had its activities abruptly halted. Visitors and local residents were subjected to stringent regulations. According to Africa Daily Digital, 30,000 individuals within the resort were not permitted unless their corona test showed a negative result.

On social media, residents occasionally aired their rage. Unknown protester placed a banner close to the National Congress venue with the words "Say no to Covid test, yes to food. No to lockdown, yes to freedom. No to lies, yes to dignity”, ANI reported. Due to the severe income and employment losses brought on by the 'Zero COVID-19 policy', many worry about their financial security.

(Image: Unsplash/ AP)