China's Zero-Omicron Approach Becoming A Threat To Its Economy & Supply Chains: Report

China's economy and global supply chains are expected to receive a "big hit" as the Xi-Jinping government is unwilling to shift from its zero-transmission policy, in a bid to stamp out any cases of COVID-19 variant Omicron.This comes as Beijing has been able to maintain a low count of COVID-19 cases for a considerable time in 2021, however, with the emergence of the Omicron variant, cases have cropped up frequently across the mainland, including major port cities like Dalian and Tianjin. This has majorly impacted business, domestically and internationally, CNN reported.

Last month China locked down at least 13 million residents of Xi'an, allowing them to venture out only in need of necessary supplies. In addition, Beijing also directed adjacent provinces like Yan'an to shut down businesses as Xi'an reported nearly 200 daily cases. As per CNN, while the stringent approach has been proved instrumental in controlling the COVID-19 outbreak during the emergence of Delta variant, Omicron has threatened some serious flaws in the zero-Omicron plan.

Experts predict slug in China's economic growth

Observing China's zero-Omicron approach, Goldman Sachs, an American multinational investment bank, has predicted new projections for the country's economic growth. As per CNN, the eminent investment banking company has estimated at least a 0.5% drop from 4.8%, which is roughly half of the growth rate they has projected last year. This comes as China is expected to report it's fourth quarter and full-year GDP figures for 2021 on Monday.

"The provisions come in light of the latest COVID-19 developments- in particular, the likely hired average level of restriction (and does economic cost) to contain the more infections Omicron variant," Goldman Sachs analyst said on Tuesday, as quoted by CNN.

Morgan Stanley, another American multinational investment bank, has also echoed the similar stance, adding that Omicron could mean the costs of a zero-COVID approach outweigh the benefits. The company last week lowered its predicted 4.9% in the first quarter of 2022 to 4.2% if "Omicron spreads to other regions and leads to multiple city lockdowns." As the country extends containment zones, there could also be "deeper disruption to services" as a top risk for China, the analysts added.

Economic threat to service and manufacturing sectors

Along with the precarious service sectors, which are suffering the sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks and subsequent anti-virus measures, the factories and supply chains are also facing an imminent economic threat. For instance, lockdown in Xi'an has largely affected the production lines of chipmakers- Samsung and Micron, the CNN reported. Ship congestions at Chinese ports due to testing policies have also strained the global supply chain. The restrictions were said to be similar to those last year, which created a backlog of ships waiting to leave and arrive at the dock.

The benefits of zero-COVID are diminishing as costs are rising ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, said Nomura Holdings. More lockdowns could be a bigger hit in such a tight situation, they added. As per their forecast, China is expected to display a GDP growth of 2.9% for the first quarter and 4.3% for the entire 2022.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)