Following the publication of the English version by the WHO on March 30, 2021, China's National Health Commission published the Chinese version of the World Health Organization (WHO) report on the joint study with Chinese scientists in Wuhan on the global tracing of COVID-19 origins on Tuesday, June 8. From January 14 to February 10, Chinese and WHO specialists collaborated in Wuhan as part of global scientific research on the origins of the new Coronavirus, and tabled a report that has been widely panned, including on this website, for its summary conclusion that the 'lab leak' theory behind COVID-19's origin is 'extremely unlikely'.

Chinese version on WHO COVID-19 origin report

The report, which was written after WHO experts visited Wuhan, China's first city to report a COVID-19 case, dismissed the 'lab-leak' theory and suggested transmissions between animals and humans, as well as transmissions through frozen food, which is in line with what WHO experts said in a February conference in Wuhan. The statistics indicated that the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, where huge clusters of cases were apparently detected, was not the primary site of the outbreak, according to the research. Pertinently, at least one stakeholder with a conflict of interest in the 'lab-leak' theory and purported gain of function research associated with the Wuhan Institute of Virology was on the WHO's panel. It's line of questioning on the Wuhan Institute of Virology's principal investigator Shi Zhengli was almost a one-way street of sympathy.

COVID-19 origin dispute

On May 23, the Wall Street Journal published a piece titled "Intelligence on Sick Staff at Wuhan Lab Fuels Debate on COVID-19 Origin," citing an unpublished study released during the final days of the former Trump regime, which stated that several scientists at the lab became ill in the autumn of 2019 with symptoms that were consistent with both COVID-19 and common seasonal illnesses.

Yuan Zhiming, Director of the institute's Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory, recently told the Chinese media that the supposed US intelligence report on sick personnel at the Wuhan Institute of Virology is an absolute fraud that came out of nowhere. If WHO scientists are unable to uncover an answer in China on the origins of the coronavirus, Chinese scientists from the WHO-China virus tracking team earlier proposed that they explore elsewhere and test other possibilities to solve the issue, reports said.

Picture Credit: AP/Pixabay