Chinese Activists Accused Of 'discussing Human Rights’ To Undergo Separate Trials

Chinese activist Xu Zhiyong and human rights lawyer Ding Jiaxi will undergo separate trials over the common allegation of 'discussing human rights.' The aforementioned Chinese nationals are charged with "subversion of state power" and their hearings are scheduled to be held on June 17 and June 20 respectively. Ding Jiaxi's wife verified the details of the trial in a tweet. According to a report by ANI, China has charged a group of attorneys and activists who convened in a rental property near the Chinese coast to discuss the country's battered human rights movement.

Ding Jiaxi's wife stated that the attorneys were not permitted to meet with them or receive a copy of the files, adding that the case against both of them was the same (for meeting in Xiamen in 2019 to discuss China's democratic transition), however, the trials were to be conducted independently, according to local media.

As per the indictments, the two notable attendees - Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi, are awaiting trial on subversion charges in relation to the gathering.

Chinese activists' gatherings have become increasingly dangerous under Xi Jinping's regime

Such gatherings, which were formerly popular among Chinese human rights activists, have become increasingly dangerous under Xi Jinping's administration. Many journals, research institutions and associations that formerly supported China's independent-minded activists have been disbanded under his leadership.

Furthermore, the former professor at Beijing University of Post and Telecommunications, Xu Zhiyong, became a human rights activist and launched the "New Citizens Movement," which intends to aid China's transition to constitutionalism. He has been sentenced to four years in prison in January 2014 and was again imprisoned in the year 2020 after penning an essay online urging Xi to resign over the COVID-19 mismanagement.

Despite the fact that Shanghai has currently been unlocked from the COVID restriction and lockdown for about two weeks, it appears as if businesses and merchants are having difficulty resuming business and production operations, according to local media.

Protest erupted in Shanghai

Shop owners in Shanghai have staged a demonstration to demand a government rescue package. According to an NHK report, these residents have been feeling the brunt of the economic consequences of China's COVID-19 lockdown tactics in Shanghai. Over 100 business owners gathered in a prominent area of the city, which is home to garment wholesalers and shops in various professions, during the protest. As per the demonstrators, they have missed out on the opportunity to earn money during the city's lockdown, which ended on June 1 for a majority of the city.

In addition to this, officials in Shanghai have disclosed a proposal to exclude tenants of government-run business buildings from paying rent. However, the ailing demonstrators will not be benefited from this aid package. Because the protestors rent privately-owned residences, they are not qualified for the exemptions. During the lockdown, one of the participants reported her income dropped to zero.

According to the ANI report, it was the latest indicator of public dissatisfaction with the government's handling of the COVID outbreak. Further, the police promptly put an end to the demonstration, local media reported.

