Chinese Activists Including Senior Lawyers Charged For Discussing Human Rights: Report

In another concrete proof against the Chinese oppressive rule, a new media report said that the Communist government has recently detained at least 20 human rights activists. According to a report by New York Times, the Xi-Jinping led government has charged twenty human rights activists including, some senior lawyers for speaking against the government. These activists alleged they were gathered at a rental villa near the Chinese seaside to discuss the human rights movement nearly three years ago. The report mentioned that these activists gathered in 2019 to discuss the oppressive regime of the Chinese government. The activists are now facing the prison in Beijing.

According to the indictments, the two well-known attendees, Xu Zhiyong and Ding Jiaxi are awaiting trial on subversion charges related to the gathering. The duo revealed that these kinds of meetings of the human rights activists were once common in China, but after Xi Jinping came into power, it has reduced significantly due to fear of being prosecuted. According to the NYT report, many journals, research organisations and groups that once sustained independent-minded activists in China have been dissolved in the past few years. "This shows how they're terrified of even small buds of Chinese citizen consciousness and civic society," Liu Sifang, a teacher and amateur musician who took part in the gathering, said in an interview from Los Angeles. The teacher was once living in China but fled to California, fearing arrest. Sifang said he fled in 2019, but his wife was stopped by the Chinese authorities at the airport and since then she has been living in Beijing.

Human rights violations have become normal in China

The media report said that the Chinese government is still "hunting" for those who had attended the meeting in 2019.

It is worth mentioning this is not the first time when human rights activists locked or harassed by the Chinese government. A large number of activists have been facing trials for speaking against the Uyghur detention camps where thousands of people from minority communities have been detained. Notably, several Asian, Western and European nations have raised grave concerns about the Xi Jinping government's intention to suppress the people in packed detention camps. Despite tonnes of evidence and global pressure, the Communist government never accepted establishing any such camps in the western region of the country.

