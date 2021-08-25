Chinese Agricultural Ministry Renames Popular South Korean Dish 'Kimchi' To 'Xinqi'

Kimchi, the iconic fermented vegetable dish, has once again become the subject of a cultural feud between China and South Korea. In July, South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism issued a notice modifying the official criteria on "acceptable foreign language" for a few Korean meals.

Kimchi's new name is Xinqi

Interestingly, China's agricultural ministry has renamed Kimchi as Xinqi. According to CNN, it considered 4,000 Chinese characters before settling on Xinqi, which it claims to be similar in sound to Kimchi. The Chinese word Xinqi is made up of two characters, Xin is a Chinese word that means "spicy", while Qi is a Chinese word that signifies "unique" or "interesting."

The Seoul administration hopes that by changing the name, it will be easier to distinguish between Korean Kimchi and Chinese pickled vegetables, which are known as Pao Cai. With the usage of the Chinese phrase 'Xinqi' for Kimchi, the ministry anticipates that Korean Kimchi and Chinese Pao Cai will be distinguished clearly and that knowledge of South Korea's traditional cuisine, Kimchi, will grow in China.

The South Korean government and connected entities are required to follow the new guidelines. However, it is merely a suggestion for private South Korean enterprises as well as Chinese media outlets, who need to translate the word Kimchi into Chinese. Nonetheless, it has sparked a wave of passionate arguments in both countries' media and online communities.

Difference between Kimchi and Pao Cai

Before getting into the squabble, it's important to know the difference between Kimchi and Pao Cai. In South Korea, Kimchi refers to a variety of fermented vegetables, but it is most frequently associated with fermented napa cabbage with ingredients such as red chilli pepper, garlic, ginger, and salted fish.

Kimchi refers to dishes such as Chonggak Kimchi (fermented radish kimchi) or Baek Kimchi (non-spicy white cabbage kimchi). Pao Cai, however, translates to "drenched vegetables." This is because pickled vegetables are commonly created by soaking various greens, such as cabbages and carrots, in a saline solution with or without seasonings. After that, the vegetables are fermented at room temperature in jars. In China, Kimchi is sometimes referred to as "Hanguo Pao Cai," which means "Korean fermented vegetables."

Image - Pixabay