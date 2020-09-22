Chinese Airforce Uses Hollywood Film Clips In Propaganda Video, Netizens React

A Chinese military PR video imitating a bombing raid used clips from Hollywood blockbusters, including Transformers and The Rock, according to reports. The simulating video was released on the Chinese air force’s official WeChat account and microblogging site Weibo on Saturday. The video shows nuclear-capable H-6 bombers carrying out a simulated attack on a US military base on the Pacific island of Guam.

The Chinese military video called the 'Gods of War - Attack!' has so far has been viewed by nearly five million times on Weibo, where many internet users mocked its apparent use of scenes from Hollywood movies. With a dramatic score and high-altitude action shots, the video shows Chinese airmen launching an attack on an island base, resembling US facilities in Diego Garcia and Guam, then returning from the successful fight.

Netizens react to simulating video by the Chinese air force

Social media users were quick to spot some glaring plot holes. The users pointed out that the missile sequences were taken from three Hollywood movies, Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, The Rock and Hurt Locker. "Yeah, we all know that China only knows about “Copy” Everything copy another, such as Shop products and design And now they copy Hollywood movie content and use it for simulated military exercise/imaginary, what's so surprising," said a user.

"Copy cat country using copy cat planes/weapons simulated a copy cat WWII Island harbour attack using copy cat visuals from Hollywood movies...new Supah Powah!!" said another user.

Check out the reactions here:

Yeah,we all know that China only know about “Copy” 🤭 Everything copy another,such as Shop products and design 🤣

And now they copy Hollywood movie content and use it for simulated military exercise/imaginary,what's so surprising 🤣🤭🤭 — A HKer-Anson (@andew41) September 20, 2020

Copy cat country using copy cat planes/weapons simulated a copy cat WWII Island harbour attack using copy cat visuals from Hollywood movies...new Supah Powah!! — Crackjacky (@Crackjacky1) September 21, 2020

Even their propaganda video is not original and they have to steal it from others to make this. — Rajawhale (@rajawhale) September 21, 2020

Lol. Anyone surprised by this has never worked with a Chinese national or known one on a personal level. I am not surprised. — A deplorable (@deplorableson) September 22, 2020

China has once again proved that it copies art and technology from other Countries... HAHAHAHA — Gaurav (@Gaurav46959909) September 22, 2020

