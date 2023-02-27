Last Updated:

Chinese Billionaire Bao Fan's Company Assisting Authorities Amid Mysterious Disappearance

China Renaissance Holdings Limited, whose CEO and Chairman is Bao Fan, has been trying to locate him and ascertain his status.

Bao Fan

An investigation has been launched to search for missing Chinese billionaire banker Bao Fan by “certain authorities in the People’s Republic of China,” said his company in a statement, reported CNN. China Renaissance Holdings Limited, whose CEO and Chairman is Bao, has been trying to locate him and ascertain his status after the announcement of his disappearance on February 16. 

“The Board would like to reiterate that the business and operations of the Group are continuing normally,” said the company in a statement. The statement further read, “The Company will duly cooperate and assist with any lawful request from the relevant PRC authorities, if and when made.”

Bao Fan has been popularly known as a veteran deal maker in China’s tech industry. In 2015, he helped in merging the country's two leading food delivery services, Meituan and Dianping. Today, the combined company's platform “super app” is infamous. The billionaire started his career in investment banking in the late 1990s at Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse and later went on to serve as an adviser to the stock exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Bao's disappearance raises concern 

The company has been monitoring the situation and would release further statements “when appropriate," said the investment bank and private equity firm based in Beijing. The Chinese billionaire banker was unreachable on February 16, according to his company, reported CNN. The company has informed the Hong Kong stock exchange that it “has been unable to contact” Chairman, Bao Fan.

Bao is not the first Chinese business executive who has gone missing suddenly. Earlier, real estate tycoon Ren Zhiqiang had disappeared for several months after he allegedly spoke out against Chinese leader Xi Jinping in 2020. Another instance is of Anbang chairman Wu Xiaohui, who was detained by authorities as part of a government investigation and later jailed for 18 years. 

