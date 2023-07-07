Chinese Blogger Faces Backlash After Attending Independence Day Celebrations At US Embassy

A Chinese nationalist expert, Sima Nan, has attracted ridicule online after he was seen attending a party celebrating the US's Independence Day. The celebrations were held at the US mission to China on July 4. The 67-year-old blogger is known for the wave of rising nationalism in China to become one of the country’s most influential online commentators. He has amassed more than 40 million followers across various Chinese social media platforms.

Further, Sima has also known for his blistering attacks against Washington which have earned him a reputation as an “anti-American fighter”. He has denounced US backing for Taiwan, derided the US government for failing to regulate gun violence and the coronavirus, and accused the US and NATO of inciting Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Chinese pundit faces 'hypocrisy' accusations

After the recent appearance at the US mission to China celebrations, the blogger has been facing accusations of hypocrisy. This comes after he shared his experience attending the Independence Day celebration hosted by the US embassy on July 4. While sharing his good time at the event, Chinese Pundit highlighted American-style food, including burgers and pizza, and live music.

“Surprised! American ambassador Nicolas Burns invited me to dinner,” read the headline of an article Sima posted on July 5. The article by Sima comes after he attended the Independence Day party. In the article, he praised the “spectacular” food offered at the event, to which “national day celebrations at the Russian embassy cannot compare.” Further, he added, "(Though the Russian embassy’s ice cream is tastier, he concluded after eating four scoops of American ice cream)."

While describing the ambience, Sima has observed the “festive atmosphere” of the US celebration, in contrast to the discussions on “serious topics” by guests at the Russian embassy, reported a US media outlet. With the article, he has also uploaded photos of the event, including one showing him shaking hands with Nicholas Burns in broad smiles.

On Chinese social media, his blog has sparked a torrent of ridicule, especially from left-leaning users who have long been outraged by Sima's ultra-nationalistic position. One of the users at Weibo, a Twitter-like platform in Beijing, wrote, "This is typical hypocrisy, what he says and what he does are entirely different.” Just a day before, Sima had lambasted the US proposal to provide Ukraine with cluster bombs as “an act against humanity," as per a US news outlet.

Beijing blogger defends himself

Sima has responded to the criticism and posted two articles on July 6 where he defended his decision to attend the US embassy event. He also cited the importance of people-to-people exchanges in bilateral relations. The blogger asked, “If attending the US embassy’s national day celebration makes me a suspected American spy, will I become a Russian spy for attending the Russian embassy’s national day celebrations?” Further, he added that he had previously taken part in celebrations at the Russian embassy for two years in a row.

