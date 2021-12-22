Chinese City Adopts Quasi-lockdown Measures, Orders Stay At Home Over One COVID-19 Case

China has instated the quasi-lockdown measures on Dec. 21, Wednesday on detection of just one COVID-19 case in the Dongxing city in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, bordering Vietnam, state-affiliated news outlet Global Times reported. All the residents were issued stay-at-home and quarantine orders as the health commission deployed rigorous contact tracing and testing measures for over 210,000 city population. Located in the southwestern end of the coastline of the Chinese mainland, Guangxi province is connected via sea and land routes with Vietnam.

While it remains unclear if the detected case was the new highly mutated Omicron variant, Chinese authorities suspended all public transportation and halted traffic with immediate effect. All the scenic spots and schools were locked down and residents were banned from doing the non-essential movement. China also suspended checks for all foreign goods and personnel arriving in the city through the entry points at Dongxing port.

According to an official notice released by the local government, accessed by the state-affiliated media, the cargoes in the backlog were ordered to wait until further instructions for clearance of the goods and exports. A long queue of trucks for imports and exports waited throughout the day, but there are speculations that it may take longer for the customs to resume clearance. The newspaper reports that the port entry appointment system was also suspended.

Case detected via nucleic acid test

China’s national health commission detected the first case via a regular nucleic acid test but the source of infection remains unknown at this time. China detected the first case of the complex and hyper transmissible B.1.1.529 variant in the port city of Tianjin earlier this month. The case was detected in a Chinese national who returned from overseas travel on December 9. The patient was put in isolation and the officials had launched a massive contact tracing campaign to curb the further outbreak, according to CGTN.

China’s health authorities expanded testing capacity to quickly detect the strain with more than 65 mutations to prevent a widespread outbreak, Yang Peng, an official at the Beijing Centre for Disease Control and Prevention told the state-affiliated media. As it has spread across nearly 89 nations globally, the new variant with a high transmission rate will pose a new threat to the People’s Republic of China’s controversial zero-COVID-19 policy.