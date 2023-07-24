Chinese City Faces Backlash For Not Informing Parents After School Gym Roof Collapse

The Chinese city in the far northeast, where at least eleven people were killed after a school gym’s roof collapsed, has attracted widespread backlash for failing to inform the kids' parents about the harrowing incident. The dramatic collapse occurred on Sunday in the city of Qiqihar as the victims were pulled from the debris and search for the survivors was underway.

Builders, who were working in the school, were reported to have stored their construction materials on the roof that absorbed the rainwater which led to the tragedy, the officials from the school told Chinese state-affiliated Xinhua News Agency. As many as nineteen people were in the gym at the time of the incident when the roof collapsed, Xinhua reported.

Initially 15 people got trapped beneath the rubble and concrete: Authorities

No 34 Middle School located in China's Qiqihar City suffered the loss of lives among the young female volleyball players. Authorities said that initially 15 people got trapped beneath the rubble and concrete at 10 a.m. (0200 GMT). They were later pulled out. The last victim was a student, who showed no vital signs having succumbed to his injuries. China's social media Weibo and Baidu news website circulated footage of infuriated parents of the students complaining about the lack of communication from authorities and no information about the incident that jeopardised their children's safety.

Many parents expressed anger, saying that the reports were suppressed by the police and government departments over concerns about the protests. The ruling Communist Party is known to not allow any defiance against the state authority and exercises total control over the country's press and social media. The collapse of the gymnasium roof that mounted casualties has sparked widespread anger, and devastation among the families and friends of the victims.

Even as construction and industrial accidents are more frequently occurring in China due to construction companies' negligence of the safety standards, corruption and lack of seriousness on the part of the local government agencies workers, such incidents are not widely reported or talked about in public. Such incidents more often occur in second and third-tier cities such as Qiqihar in the Chinese rustbelt province of Heilongjiang bordering Russia due to migration and economic meltdown.