Chinese City Harbin Enters Semi Shut Down After Surge In COVID Cases

Harbin, the capital of China's Heilongjiang province, has accelerated COVID testing after local coronavirus infections have been reported in the city. According to the Global Times, the city has reported eight new COVID cases and all these cases are close contacts of the three cases reported on Tuesday. The health department has started nucleic acid testing in the city and schools have been shut. People who are travelling from Harbin Airport need to show their negative COVID test report issued within 48 hours of departure.

COVID testing in Harbin

A team of national-level health officials has been sent to Harbin to assess the situation, according to AP. The city has halted COVID vaccination for three days in order to focus on mass testing. In the wake of the recent local COVID cases, the Chinese authorities have started mass testing of the population in Harbin, a city with a population of more than 9 million, as per the Global Times report. In order to control the spread of the virus, the authorities have closed schools, according to AP. The local authorities have advised people to avoid gatherings in order to reduce the spread of the COVID.

The authorities have also ordered the closing of businesses like mahjong parlours, cinemas and gyms in order to curb the spread of coronavirus, according to AP. Furthermore, they have asked people to show negative reports of the COVID test, in order to travel for an essential purpose. People have been advised to stay indoors. Harbin has enforced strict measures by suspending commercial operations in closed spaces and private clinics. The number of visitors to local tourist sites has been minimised to 50 per cent of capacity. Harbin Taiping International Airport has asked people to show a negative nucleic acid test report issued within 48 hours of departure.

COVID situation in China

According to China's National Health Commission, as of September 22, the Chinese mainland reported 43 new cases of confirmed COVID cases. The overall tally of confirmed COVID cases has reached 95,894. Of them, 90,268 patients had been cured and discharged from the hospital. The total number of fatalities reported due to Coronavirus is 4,636.

(Inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)