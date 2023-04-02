Nine Chinese colleges have offered pupils special homework to get done during their week-long spring break in April, hoping that the unique task would somehow stop China's plunging birth rate. According to Insider, nine vocational colleges in China that are managed by the Fan Mei Education Group have asked students to use the holidays to their advantage and fall in love.

"The school implements the spring break system in the hope that students can learn to love nature, love life, and enjoy love. Walk out of campus, get in touch with nature, and with your heart feel the beauty of spring," said Liang Guohui, deputy dean of the Mianyang Aviation Vocational College.

The educational institutions made the announcement on March 23, highlighting that this year's spring break theme is "enjoy the blossoms, go fall in love." Liu Ping, deputy dean of Sichuan Southwest Aviation Vocational College, told China News Network that the school began its spring break program after students requested some time off to explore their surroundings, create new friendships, and "experience the beauty of love."

China scrambles for ways to boost birth, marriage rates

However, finding love isn't the only thing on their to-do list. Students are still given assignments, although there is a deeper focus on writing travel notes, making handicrafts, and documenting their experiences on video. "We've decided to go holidaying to Lijiang for four or five days, then use the last two days to prepare for class," Yang Hanyue, a student at the college, told the outlet.

The unique move is a way to boost China's birth and marriage rates, which have lately been on a rapid decline. In the wake of this, several companies and townships have been devising creative ways to urge people to find their plus ones. While some have granted marriage leaves that span 30 days, others have taken the route of a controversial plan dubbed "operation warm the older men's beds."