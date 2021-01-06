Chinese Communist Party Introduces Revised Rule Book, Bars Open Dissent By Members

The Chinese Communist Party on Monday introduced new rules for its 92 million members ahead of the 100th anniversary of the country's only political organization. According to the South China Morning Post, the introduction of the new rules, described by the state news agency as "boosting democracy within the party", bans workers from expressing dissenting views publicly. The new rules, however, allow members to seek a change in leadership if they are proven incompetent.

Read: WHO Team To Visit China In Jan To Trace COVID Origin, Beijing Refuses To Divulge Details

According to the report, Article 16 of the revised regulations states that party members are barred from expressing their dissenting views in the public, especially those that are opposite of the Central Committee's stance. The regulation is similar to that of a previous rule, except the wording has been revised. Article 11 of the regulations states that party members are allowed to report the misconduct of leaders through internal mechanisms, but they must not share information on the internet.

Read: Taiwan Claims China Made Record 380 Incursions In 2020, Says 'tensions Now At Highest'

Members can seek leadership change

The new regulations are being hailed by the state media, who are saying "it represents progress" as the last time the party rule book was updated was 16 years ago. The new rules will not treat work-related mistakes of cadre as discipline violations, which the SCMP described as an effort to motivate the party workers. One of the regulations added in the revised book will allow party members to appeal for a change in leadership if they can prove their superior is incompetent.

Read: China Unlikely To Achieve 2035 Economic Goals As Xi Jinping Prioritises Repression: Expert

The Communist Party of China will celebrate its 100th anniversary in July this year, which will mark the completion of 100 years since its founding in 1921 by Mao Zedong. The new rules are the first major update since the take over by President Xi Jinping in 2013, who has since consolidated himself as one of the most powerful Chinese leaders since Zedong. Xi is expected to rule China as President for years, if not lifetime, as he oversaw the abolition of the two-term rule in 2018.

Read: Japanese PM Says China Won't Be Able To Join Trans-Pacific Partnership Under Xi Jinping

(With inputs from PTI)

