Chinese Court Upholds Canadian's Death Sentence As Huawei Executive Fights Extradition

A Chinese court on Tuesday rejected a Canadian drug convict's appeal against the death penalty after Canada detained a Huawei tech executive. Canadian national Robert Schellenberg was charged with drug smuggling in January 2015. The Higher People's Court of Liaoning on Tuesday turned down Robert Schellenberg's plea to revise his death penalty. The appeal now has been sent for review by the Chinese Supreme, which is a mandatory step as per Chinese law.

As per reports by AP, Schellenberg's execution was announced right after Canada arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on allegations of spying on the US and dealing with Iran.

Canada condemns Chinese Court verdict

"His retrial and subsequent sentence were arbitrary," said Barton said during appellate court hearing.

The Canadian government has condemned the sudden revision of Robert's sentence 'in the strongest possible terms'. The government has also appealed to China to grant Robert clemency, said the Canadian Ambassador to Beijing, Dominic Barton, to a reporter.

Schellenberg's execution was announced after one retrial in January 2019. Robert was sentenced to 15 years prison term in 2015. However, his sentence was swiftly switched to the death penalty following the arrest of Wanzhou in the US in 2018.

Arrests and counter arrests

Canadian national Robert Schellenberg has been convicted for smuggling over 200-kilo grams of methamphetamine into China, the Chinese court stated.

Earlier, the former diplomat Michael Kovrig and a Canadian entrepreneur Michael Spavor were arrested under suspicion of spying. As per reports, the hearing for Spavor's case might come on August 11, while Kovrig might have to wait for another week. Hearing for both the detainees was completed in March 2021, the ambassador said. When asked about the possible link between the cases, Barton told AP, "I don't think it's a coincidence these are happening right now while events are going on in Vancouver."

Meanwhile, China has urged Canada for an extradition warrant for Meng, who was arrested from Vancouver in 2018. The Canadian court is yet to deliver final judgements on Meng's case. On the other hand, United States has also expressed interest in the Huawei executive over suspected monetary and information dealings with Iran. Reportedly, Meng, who is the daughter of Huawei's founder fled Hong Kong after violating trade sanctions.

Besides Canada, Australia and the Philippines are among other countries that have faced political arrests of nationals by China. In 2019, two Ottawa-based Chinese Canadians were slapped with a death sentence over smuggling charges.

(With inputs from ANI and AP)

(Image: Unsplash/representative)