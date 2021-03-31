Chinese COVID-19 Vaccines Show Efficacy But 'lack Enough Data': WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) vaccine experts on March 31 said that an interim analysis of clinical trial data from the two Chinese COVID-19 vaccines reveals that they reportedly demonstrate “safety and good efficacy” but noted that more data was required. The Chinese firms Sinovac and Sinopharm, whose coronavirus vaccines are already being administered in several nations have submitted data in applications for WHO’s emergency use listing (EUL) green light.

The United Nations (UN) health agency’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) reportedly said it had reviewed the data provided to date. It also said that both Chinese vaccines “demonstrated safety and good efficacy against symptomatic Covid-19 disease.” However, it reportedly warned that “both vaccines lacked data in older age groups and in persons with co-morbidities.”

As per reports, in a list of highlights published after a meeting last week to discuss developments on COVID-19 vaccines against several medical conditions and diseases, SAGE said, "Post-introduction vaccine effectiveness and safety studies will be needed to address the impact on those sub-populations.”

The two Chinese vaccines taken into consideration by WHO vaccine experts are among the four homegrown jabs that have been approved by Chinese regulators till now. SAGE noted that neither Sinovac nor Sinopharm’s coronavirus vaccine have received approval by WHO’s “stringent regulatory authority.”

China has approved five coronavirus vaccines

Earlier this month, China approved the fifth COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use to tackle the pandemic. The coronavirus vaccine developed by Gao Fu, the head of China’s Center for Disease Control (CDC) was approved by regulators and is a protein subunit vaccine, said the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Microbiology said in a statement on March 15. It is the fifth coronavirus vaccine approved in China and also the fourth to receive emergency use approval. All were developed by Chinese companies.

The latest was developed jointly by Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and the Chinese Academy of Sciences. “We will promptly carry out mass vaccination of relevant populations,” Li Bin, a vice-chair on the National Health Commission, said on March 15 even though reportedly the country has been staggering in its mass vaccination programme.

Image credits: PTI/Twitter-@WHO