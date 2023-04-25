Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu To Visit India To Attend SCO Meeting

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu would make his first visit to India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation [SCO] Defence Ministers' meeting, said Beijing's Defence Ministry reported to The Global Times. The meeting of the Defence Ministers has been planned to be held this week, as per the Chinese Defence Ministry. The SCO member countries are India, Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan. According to the local newspaper, the Chinese Defence Ministry said that from Thursday to Friday [April 27 and April 28], the Chinese defence minister would participate in the SCO and would address the meeting. He would also meet with the head of delegations from other countries. "Upon invitation, Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Li Shangfu will attend the meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [SCO] in New Delhi, India, from April 27 to 28," read the statement released by China's Ministry of National Defense [MND] on Tuesday. Further, the press release stated, that there would be an exchange of views on the issues of the international and regional situations as well as defence and security cooperation.

Beijing's defence minister to attend the SCO meeting

Li Shangfu, a US-sanctioned general, has been holding the position of China's new defence minister a month ago. He has been sanctioned by the US since 2018 and his appointment has come during a time when the two countries, China and US, have strained relations, reported CNN. The aerospace expert has been voted unanimously by the country's rubber-stamp parliament, the National People's Congress replacing the outgoing defence chief Wei Fenghe. Meanwhile, India and China have accounted for a long history of border transgressions, and a recent one was witnessed in December 2022 in Arunachal Pradesh. Notably, a clash has been witnessed in Galwan in June 2020 when the Chinese troops tried to aggressively change the status quo on LAC in eastern Ladakh. In this very incident, twenty Indian soldiers have been martyred in the Galwan Valley clash which was fought in hand-to-hand combat in sub-zero temperatures on the near pitch-black night of June 15 and June 16, 2020, reported ANI. However, after a long pause, both the nation's delegates would be meeting on an SCO Defence Ministers' meeting platform in India.