Chinese Diplomat Calls Australia's Push For Independent Inquiry On COVID-19 'unfair'

A senior Chinese diplomat on August 26 reportedly called Australia’s push for an independent inquiry into the origins of coronavirus pandemic ‘unfair’. While speaking to the National Press Club, Chinese Embassy Representative Wang Xining blamed Australia for major deterioration in bilateral relations between the two countries. Xining said that it is unfair that Australia pushed to declare that his country was the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia led the charge to launch an international, independent inquiry into the origins of the unprecedented coronavirus so that lessons could be learned and governments could hopefully prevent it from happening again. Several countries signed on and agreed that an investigation was needed. However, the inquiry caused tension between China and Australia which resulted in the Chinese government reportedly refusing to take phone calls from the Aussie ministers and disruptions to exports including beef.

Xining, who is the Chinese Embassy in Australia’s deputy head of mission and its second-in-charge, said the Australian Government never consulted the Chinese Government in whatever way before the inquiry came out. H reportedly added that Beijing doesn’t think that this confirms the spirit of comprehensive, strategic partnership. Xining went on to say that Australia ‘lacks the least courtesy and diplomacy’.

Australia’s push for inquiry ‘unfair’ on China

Furthermore, the Chinese diplomat noted that the Australian call calm when the US government was trying all out to blame Beijing for their failure to control the spread of the virus. Xining went on the explain that partnership between the two countries is like a ‘marriage’, which takes concerted determination and joint efforts to make it thrive. However, he added that in this analogy, when a marriage breaks down it only affects two people, when its two countries it affects millions.

While calling Australia’s push for an inquiry ‘unfair’ on China, the diplomat reportedly said that the ministers claimed that the virus originated from Wuhan, China and singled out the country. As per reports, he even added that the Australian ministers criticised the most authoritative institute, WHO, as well. Xining said that Australia is trying to shrink responsibility by blaming China for their failure to control the spread of the deadly disease and the sharp rise in cases.

