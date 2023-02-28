Chinese Diplomat Goes On A Twitter Rant Over US Presence In South China Sea

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hu Chunying lashed out at the United States government over its presence in the South China Sea. The Chinese diplomat went on a Twitter rant on Monday criticising the US over its aggressive presence in the region, adding that while China is not sending its aircraft near Hawaii and Alaska, the US keeps on maintaining its air presence at China's doorstep.

“The Chinese aircraft was not flying near Hawaii or Alaska, while the US naval aircraft flew across the globe to China's doorstep to spy on China and flex its muscles. Who is the aggressive one?” Chunying wrote on Twitter on Monday.

The Chinese diplomat was commenting on a Wall Street Journal news article in which it was reported that the Chinese fighter jet is shadowing the US aircraft over the South China Sea. On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that a Chinese J-11 jet fighter, armed with air-to-air missiles appeared at the rear of a P-8 patrol aircraft over the South China Sea.

It was later reported that the aircraft had passed above and settled a few hundred feet from the wings of the US navy plane.

US-China air encounters near daily occurrence

According to The Wall Street Journal, encounters similar to the one that happened on Friday over the South China sea are of near-daily occurrence. On Friday, when the incident went down, the Chinese military ground station broadcast warnings to the P-8.“American aircraft, this is the PLA air force. You are approaching Chinese airspace. Keep a safe distance or you will be intercepted,” the Chinese military ground station informed the US Naval aircraft.

The relations between US and China have been on a downward spiral ever since the former US speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. In December last year, the United States accused a Chinese fighter jet of flying within 20 feet of a US reconnaissance plane.

Earlier this month, the US also shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon, after it passed over the United States. Following the incident, the Chinese administration said that it was a civilian meteorological balloon that blew off course. In the tweet thread, the Chinese diplomat also accused the US of “deliberately ignoring and twisting the history of Taiwan”.

“The top US diplomat needs to take some history lessons. The Ukraine issue is not an internal matter for the US, while the Taiwan question is an internal matter for China,” Chunying wrote on Twitter. “Deliberate ignorance and twisting of the history of the Taiwan question will definitely lead to serious consequences,” the Chinese diplomat added.

