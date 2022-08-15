Chinese Envoy Says 'world Witnessing Who Is Provoking' After US Delegation Visits Taiwan

Chinese Ambassador to UN, Zhang Jun stated that "the whole world is seeing clearly who is provoking" over Taiwan. Jun stressed that the "whole world is witnessing who is making efforts to change the status quo and trying to create troubles", Sputnik reported. He emphasised that China will continue to make efforts to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin called the visit of the US delegation led by Ed Merkey a "blatant violation of the one-China principle and the stipulations of three Sino-US joint communiques." Speaking at a press briefing on 15 August, Wenbin called on the US to follow the One-China principle. He asserted that China will take "resolute and strong measures" to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The statement came after the US lawmakers, led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts arrived in Taiwan.

"China once again urges the US to abide by the One-China principle and the three joint communiqués, prudently handle Taiwan-related issues and stop fudging, hollowing out and distorting the One-China principle to prevent further damaging China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Wang Wenbin said in the press briefing.

Earlier, the Chinese Defence Ministry criticised the visit of a US congressional delegation to Taiwan. The Chinese Defence Ministry stated that the action of the US violates Beijing's sovereignty and territorial integrity, Sputnik reported. The statement of the Chinese Defence Ministry came after a US delegation arrived in Taiwan two weeks after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island nation, which Beijing considers part of its territory. China announced that it will launch additional military drills around Taiwan. The announcement of China came after members of the US congressional delegation held a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday, 15 August. Notably, China had launched similar military drills after Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan.

US lawmakers hold meeting with Taiwan President

US lawmakers, led by Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts, held a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and legislators, AP reported, citing the American Institute in Taiwan. During the meeting, Tsai Ing-wen said her administration was cooperating with allies to ensure stability in the Taiwan Strait and to maintain the status quo.

In response, Ed Markey stressed that US and Taiwan had a "moral obligation" to make every effort to stop the unnecessary conflict. Markey further stated that Taiwan has shown "incredible restraint" and "discretion during challenging times." Ed Markey underscored that the US legislation seeks to strengthen political and economic ties with Taiwan.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)