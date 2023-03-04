Chinese Family Raises Rare Asiatic Black Bear For Two Years, Mistaking It For A Large Dog

After bringing home what they thought was a Tibetan mastiff from their holiday, a family was surprised to find out two years later that the animal was actually a rare bear. Despite the animal's initial puppy size, Su Yun and her family from China were shocked to discover the truth about their furry companion.

Initially, the family did not worry too much about the animal's size as that breed of dog can weigh up to 150 pounds. However, their concerns grew as it continued to grow and eventually surpassed 250 pounds. Their suspicions were further confirmed when the animal started walking on its hind legs.

Yun, a resident of a village near the city of Kunming in Yunnan province, China, told Chinese media she was surprised by how much the dog ate: “[It ate] a box of fruits and two buckets of noodles every day." She added: “The more he grew, the more like a bear he looked."

“I am a little scared of bears,” Yun stated.

Upon realising their mistake, the family contacted the Yunnan Wildlife Rescue Centre for assistance, and the rare bear is now under the care of the centre. Officials from the centre captured footage of the bear standing at about a metre tall.

The authorities identified the family’s supposed dog as an Asiatic black bear, which is classified as a vulnerable species.

Originally reported by the Independent in 2018, the strange story has resurfaced and gone viral again this week. Adult male Asiatic bears, also known as Himalayan or moon bears, can weigh up to 400 pounds. Su's bear had to be tranquilised before being taken to the rescue centre. The rescue staff were too fearful to handle the fully alert wild animal and had to take precautions to ensure its safe transport, reported Chinese media.

According to officials, the bear was reported to be leading a healthy life in its new home at the Yunnan Wildlife Rescue Centre.