Chinese FM Arrives In Dhaka, Set To Meet Bangladeshi PM Amid Tensions In Indo-Pacific

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in the capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka on Saturday, 6 August. During his visit, Wang Yi is scheduled to hold a meeting with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Sunday, 7 August. He landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at around 5:12 pm (local time) and was received by Bangladesh's Agriculture Minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Ahead of his visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that Wang Yi, Sheikh Hasina and AK Abdul Momen will discuss bilateral ties as well as regional and international issues of shared interest. After arriving in Dhaka, Wang Yi went to Bangabandhu Memorial Museum to pay tribute to Bangladesh's Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, as per the Dhaka Tribune report. Bangladesh's Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, Obaidul Quader hosted a dinner in honour of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Before his arrival in Dhaka, Hua Chunying said that Russia "highly" values its ties with Bangladesh. Speaking at a press briefing on August 5, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Chunying said that they hope that the visit will give a chance to "further implement the common understandings between the leaders of the two countries." She further stated that the visit of Wang Yi to Dhaka will help to strengthen cooperation between the two nations. As per the news report, Bangladesh will raise the issue of repatriation of the Rohingyas and focus on trade and investment. The visit of Wang Yi to Bangladesh comes amid Taiwan-China tensions after US House of Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island.

"We highly value our relationship with Bangladesh. We hope the visit will provide an opportunity to further implement the common understandings between the leaders of the two countries, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and elevate the relationship to a new level," Hua Chunying said at the press briefing.

China calls Pelosi's visit to Taiwan 'serious violation of one-China policy'

China has expressed anger over US House of Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Speaking at a press briefing on 5 August, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying called Pelosi's visit to Taiwan "a grave provocation" that upgraded exchanges between the US and Taiwan. She called Pelosi's move to visit Taiwan a "serious violation of one-China policy" and seriously undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity." Notably, China has opposed Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, as Beijing views it as part of its territory. Moments after Pelosi's arrival, China announced that they will carry out military exercises and training activities from 4 August to 7 August.

Image: AP