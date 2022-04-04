Chinese FM Meets Philippines Counterpart, Focus On Resolution For South China Sea Dispute

The Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi has met and held conversations with visiting Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin on Sunday in Tunxi, China. This meeting took place in the midst of rising tensions between the two nations over a South China Sea (SCS) territorial dispute. During the meeting between Wang Yi and Locsin, the two parties have addressed and discussed the SCS issue and agreed that maritime concerns should be prioritised in bilateral ties.

According to Xinhua, Wang stated that China has always prioritised the Philippines in its neighbourhood diplomacy, and China's good-neighbourly and friendly policy toward the Philippines has been consistent and stable. He also asserted that the two parties should eliminate skirmishes and must calmly as well as appropriately manage disputes, and not allow them to undermine the overall state of China-Philippine ties.

Wang further stated that China is willing to accelerate the building of critical infrastructure projects with the Philippines and to continue providing COVID-19 vaccination support.

Countries at odds over Beijing's incursion in Manila's Exclusive Economic Zone

Furthermore, it is worth noting that both countries have been at odds over Beijing's incursion into Manila's Exclusive Economic Zone. China asserts that it has the only authority to enact and enforce its own laws, which it has embodied by the construction of artificial islands. According to ANI, China claims the entire South China Sea is based on its 'nine-dash line,' which was found invalid by an international court five years ago.

In addition to this, Locsin stated during the meeting that Philippine-China ties have matured, and bilateral practical collaboration has yielded historic outcomes, benefiting both sides in the long run, Xinhua reported.

Wang Yi visited the Russian Foreign Minister amid Russia-Ukraine war

Meanwhile, this meeting came after Minister Wang Yi visited Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Tunxi on March 30 and conducted a "fruitful" discussion. According to Tass, amid the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war, Foreign Minister Lavrov stated that Moscow sought to strengthen ties with Beijing and that those ties have grown significantly since the beginning of the year. Furthermore, the Russian envoy pledged that Moscow will "steadily" and "consistently" build relations with China. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to Lavrov, have decided to maintain excellent relations despite the changing environment.

(Image: AP)