Chinese FM Wang Yi Holds Bilateral Talks With Diplomatic Counsellor To French President

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a bilateral talk over the telephone with Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic counsellor to French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of China-France diplomatic relations in 2024 and the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Reaffirming the ties with his French counterpart, Wang said that China-France relations have made steady and new progress, "which is of great exemplary significance," the Chinese state-affiliated press reported.

Wang stressed PRC, and France must 'safeguard world peace'

Wang noted that both People's Republic of China and France are major economies with a tradition of independence, adding that amid the tense "international situation" the two countries are obligated to shoulder the responsibility of safeguarding world peace and promoting common development. The Chinese foreign minister called on his French counterpart to reaffirm the two nations' mutual respect and "take good care of each other's core interests." He also pushed for bolstering close cooperation in the fields of aerospace, civil nuclear energy and agriculture.

France and China must make a good example by enhancing the people-to-people exchanges and levelling up the cooperation through the high-level cultural exchanges mechanism, Wang stressed. Furthermore, he called for the countries to uphold the spirit of multilateralism by strengthening cooperation on global security and international development. Wang pushed for the promotion of the China-France comprehensive strategic partnership "to release new vigour and vitality" on the global stage. The Chinese FM also hailed France's respect for the 'One China' policy as he elaborated on Beijing's stance on the Taiwan question. He denounced the United States for supporting the "Taiwan independence" forces and accused the former of attempting to change the status quo across the Taiwan Straits, jeopardizing the island nation's peace and stability.

During the telephonic conversation, China emphasised the importance of its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, reiterating that Beijing reserves the right to respond should its territorial integrity may be provoked. Paris, in turn, agreed on the basic norms of governing international relations and safeguarding regional security, peace and stability. France rejected the Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation as it pledged to cooperate on international and regional issues.