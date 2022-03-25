Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi To Hold Talks With NSA Ajit Doval, EAM Jaishankar Today

A day after China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in New Delhi, he is set to meet National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday at 10:00 AM in the national capital. Following is meeting with NSA Doval, the Chinese Minister is likely to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the afternoon.

Notably, the Chinese foreign minister's arrival in India comes at a time when India had recently rejected a remark made by Wang Yi in Pakistan over the Kashmir issues. Opposing his remarks, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir belongs to the internal affairs of India and other countries including China have no right to comment on these issues.

It was in December 2019 when Wang Yi last visited India for Special Representative-level border talks with NSA Ajit Doval. However, things took an ugly turn after that as the military standoff took place in the following year in May 2020. Notably, the Chinese foreign minister's visit to India came in the backdrop of the upcoming BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) summit scheduled in China this year where Beijing has reached out to New Delhi for reviving the bilateral dialogue and further set the stage for the summit later this year. China has also expressed its willingness to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the summit.

India-China continues to hold border talks

Meanwhile, this being the first visit of a senior Chinese leader in the past 2 years since the standoff between India and China in May 2020 holds major significance. Amid growing frictions across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, both countries continue to hold the disengagement talks from the friction points. Following the Galwan valley clash, both countries have made several attempts to hold border talks for resolving the standoff issue. While India continues to call for complete disengagement in Eastern Ladakh, China is yet to take a final stand.

Image: AP/PTI