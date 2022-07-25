Chinese Foreign Ministry Says UK Politicians 'hyping China Threat' To Solve 'own Problems'

Beijing on Sunday asked British politicians to refrain from making bitter remarks against China, accusing London of “hyping the China threat." This would not solve the UK’s own problems, Zhao Lijian, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, warned at a briefing. He was referring to UK Prime Minister candidate Rishi Sunak’s recent remarks where he called China as Britain’s biggest long-term threat and pledged to close all UK-based Confucius Institutes, The Guardian reported. Lijian opposed the statement made against Sunak, saying that the UK must stop dragging Beijing into its internal affairs.

“I do want to inform some UK politicians that they can’t solve their own problems by frequently using China to make arguments and hyping the ‘China threat’ and other irresponsible statements," Zhao Lijian, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, said.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson also iterated that he wants to "make it clear to certain British politicians" that making vague and irresponsible remarks targetted at China, will not help them resolve their own countries' issues. He also stated that he won’t comment on the UK’s Conservative Party leadership election, as it is "an internal affair of the UK."

China slams US for Cold War zero-sum mentality'

Lijin also lambasted US General Mark Milley, the chairman of the US Chief of Staff, for making a provocative statement that China’s military has become significantly more aggressive and dangerous over the past five years. The US General's remarks, made separately from UK's Sunak, demonstrate the country's "Cold War zero-sum mentality," said Lijian adding that Washington keeps making references to a “China challenge”.

"Their sole purpose is to justify the US’s military build-up. The US total military expenditure ranks first in the world. On top of that, it has recently submitted a proposed Fiscal Year 2023 Budget request of about $813 billion for defense," said the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson. He stressed that the US currently runs more than 800 overseas military bases globally, and has only waged wars for 16 years since it was founded. "Who’s been dispatching military vessels and aircraft abroad to flex its muscles? Who’s been challenging regional peace, security and stability? And who is more aggressive? The facts speak for themselves," Lijian said in an angry tone.