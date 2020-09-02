Chinese Foreign Ministry Says US Is Like A 'Frog In The Well'; Dissection Ensues

China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ha Chunying on Wednesday lashed out at the US calling it a 'frog in the well', for saying that the world was uniting against the CCP. The US State Department, quoting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo put out a graphic saying, "We are watching the world unite to come to understand the threat from the Chinese Communist Party." Ha Chunying shared an image of a frog in the well along with the State Department's graphic, saying that for the US, they were the 'world,' just the way the frog thought that the sky he could see from the well was his 'world'.

What kind of "world"❓

World=#US❓

The sky in the eyes of a frog in the well? pic.twitter.com/R2Gc0zc1Yu — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) September 2, 2020

Netizens react

Much better the Chinese view, which is basically be blind. — sdemarco (@sdemarco) September 2, 2020

Actually, think of your country's status first,

You even don't have access to this platform legally, have to access through back doors — Pulkit jain (@pulkit_bbk) September 2, 2020

Read: US Takes Note Of India Thwarting China; Sees 'clear Pattern' & Wants Beijing Challenged

Read: Wuhan Woman Sues China For Fudging COVID-19 Numbers; Wants Apology For Father's Death

US continues its verbal broadside on China

Meanwhile, Pompeo who has been a regular target by the Chinese media, continued his crackdown on China after he announced that he was hopeful of shutting down the Confucius Institute, which he said was 'a foreign propaganda mission.' Pompeo said that everyone had started seeing the risk associated with the programme, accusing the institutes of working to recruit “spies and collaborators” at colleges of the United States. Pompeo opined that the colleges are able to see the ulterior motive of the Chinese government-funded institutes and that they will be hopefully closed before the end of this year.

Earlier the State Secretary had said that Beijing has enjoyed free and open access to US society for more than four decades while denying to same to US citizens and other foreigners in China. He added that Beijing has taken advantage of America’s openness but the Trump administration has now made it a priority to seek fair and reciprocal treatment from China.

Read: China: Kid Excretes In Pool, Authorities Ask Parents To Pay 15,000 Yuan

Read: China's Military Plot Exposed; Xi Wants Logistics Outposts In Dozens Of Countries: Pentagon