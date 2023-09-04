Chinese government-approved Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots appear to align closely with the Chinese Communist Party's official stance on Taiwan, reported The Independent.

These AI chatbots, including Baidu's Ernie and ByteDance's Doubao, have sparked controversy by characterising Taiwan as an integral part of China. This alignment raises concerns about the potential for a military takeover of Taiwan, as suggested by the Ernie chatbot.

Chatbots toe the party line

China has long claimed Taiwan as a part of its national territory, while Taiwan has operated as a self-governing democracy since its separation from mainland China following a civil war in 1949. When Bloomberg tested several of these AI services to assess the impact of government oversight on their information accuracy, they found a striking conformity with the Communist Party's official position.

When asked about Taiwan's status, all tested chatbots asserted that it is a part of China, with Baidu's Ernie chatbot even suggesting the possibility of a military takeover.

In addition, the Zhipu chatbot provided a vague description of China's economic situation, describing it as "a mix of joys and sorrows," while another chatbot, SenseTime, deemed it "very stable." When confronted with sensitive content, Ernie would "change the subject," and Zhipu would delete controversial responses.

Generative AI Tools in the Spotlight

Generative AI tools like these chatbots are trained to provide human-like responses by analysing vast datasets. They have demonstrated various capabilities, including summarising complex research and answering a wide range of questions. In China, several companies have sought to develop their own AI chatbots, prompting the country's cyberspace regulator to release regulations governing the development of generative AI services.

Stringent regulations and market impact

Before the launch of these chatbots, the Chinese government made extensive efforts to regulate the generative AI industry. Proposed rules aimed to ensure that the content produced by Chinese AI systems aligns with "socialist core values" and avoids undermining "state power" or "national unity." Despite these regulations, Baidu's launch of Ernie for public use led to a notable increase in the company's stock price.

Other AI firms, such as Baichuan and Zhipu AI, also introduced ChatGPT-like large language models. The Chinese Communist Party issued regulations on August 15, requiring tech companies to conduct security reviews of their chatbots and obtain approvals before public launch. Additionally, companies providing AI services are now required to comply with government data requests, a requirement currently absent in the United States.