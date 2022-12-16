'Chinese Govt Needs To Relook At Its Policies Towards India': Tibetan President-in-exile

Days after China’s Tawang provocation, Tibetan President-in-exile Penpa Tsering spoke to Republic TV and discussed Chinese President Xi Jinping's policies against Chinese and Tibetans.

#BREAKING | Tibetan President in exile, Penpa Tsering speaks exclusively to Republic on India-China faceoff in Tawang. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/XLAJlxWE5G — Republic (@republic) December 16, 2022

Xi Jinping's policies against Chinese and Tibetans

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Sikyong Penpa Tsering asserted that the Chinese government will need to relook at its policies towards India. "This is very very unfortunate that the actions taken by the Xi Jinping-led Chinese government are neither helping China nor India nor improving the relationship between India and China."

He further asserted that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made serious attempts in getting the relationship back on track but even after two visits by Chinese President Xi Jinping to India and two visits by PM Modi to China, things have taken the other way.

"Instead of improving, the relationship has been deteriorating. These equations by China are dangerous because these are the two most powerful nations in Asia and both are nuclear powers. And if it escalates beyond a certain point, concerns will heighten for both the people of China and India," Sikyong Penpa Tsering added.

'Chinese government needs to look at the aspiration of Chinese people and Tibetans'

Speaking to Republic, the Tibetan President-in-exile remarked that a part of the Chinese brain was missing and that is common sense. "If common sense prevails in the minds of Chinese leadership then they will understand that unprovoked deliverance does not help in building the relationship better with India," he added.

"If there is no cooperation and collaboration between Asian countries for mutual benefits, then it's not gonna work but material development alone is not going to bring in happiness for the people," he stated.

He further said that the Chinese government will need to look at the aspirations of the Chinese people, the aspirations of the Tibetan people, and the aspirations of the Mongols, and try to understand their position and find new ways of living in peace with each other.

'Stop Destroying Arunachal Pradesh': Tibetans Protest Over India-China Face-off

On Thursday, December 15, members of 'The Regional Tibetan Youth Congress' in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala staged a massive protest and raised slogans against the Chinese government with placards in their hands saying 'Stop Destroying Arunachal Pradesh'. This came after China's incursion into Indian Territory in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

The Tibetans condemned the actions of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) as they raised slogans demanding Tibet's Independence from China.

The Tibetans and locals of Dharamshala came together and protested over the India-China face-off in which Indian Bravehearts were seen making a bold attempt to push back a large Chinese troop.

For decades, Dharamshala has been the seat of the Tibetan government-in-exile and a mini-Tibet in India. A large number of Tibetans had to leave their country because of the aggressive tendencies of the Chinese and have now taken refuge in India.