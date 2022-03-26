Chinese Govt Seeks To Increase State-ownership In Big Tech Companies Via 'golden Shares'

The crackdown on Chinese big Tech companies continues unabated as the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) seeks to increase State ownership of private companies, said Chinese reports on Saturday. As part of CCP's broader strategy to strengthen its influence, state-backed firms and regulators are obtaining stakes and representation on the board in technology companies. The Xi Jinping govt has been cracking down on big technological companies for the past two years.

CCP seeks to increase state-ownership of pvt companies

The State-owned firms and regulators like China's Cyberspace Administration are obtaining the so-called 'golden shares' in private companies, especially internet/technology firms holding large amounts of data and operating critical information infrastructure, said media reports. 'Golden shares' are types of shares that give special powers to the shareholders like veto power overrule changes to the company's charter. These shares also give them the ability to block other shareholders from holding more than a particular ratio of the company's ordinary shares, explain reports.

China's crackdown on Big Tech

Since late 2020, the Chinese government has cracked down on Big Tech companies like Alibaba, Bytedance, Baidu, Tencent in pursuit of “common prosperity”. The crackdown started with the suspension of the planned initial public offering (IPO) of Jack Ma's Ant Group after he openly criticised the Chinese govt for stifling innovation. He then most famously went underground and resurfaced only after 3 months.

In the coming months, the Chinese govt passed multiple laws which prevented tech companies from implementing algorithms that made consumers spend excessively. China has also passed other laws like - limiting video-game playing for under-18s to three hours per week, banning cryptocurrency transactions and mining. China has also set new rules for companies to get approval to list on overseas exchanges and has mandated existing private tutoring companies to register as nonprofit organizations. President Xi Jinping has justified the crackdown to stop "disorderly expansion of capital” across sectors - technology, real estate, education and entertainment.

The crackdown has wiped off more than $1.5 trillion from the technology sector and continues to slump. Companies like Didi Global Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd have reported half of its profits in 2021. Since March 2021, many major CEOs have resigned and 12 tech giants have been forced to issue "pledges" to abide by Chinese regulations, according to a report in The Straits Times. As per International Banker, Chinese stocks listed in the United States had some $758 billion of their value wiped out in 2021. Top Chinese businessmen like Jack Ma (Alibaba), Pony Ma (Tencent) have lost their power and influence.