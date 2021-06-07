Chinese Instagram 'Xiaohongshu' Blocked After Tiananmen Square Anniversary Post

The Chinese authorities on Monday blocked a social media account for Chinese e-commerce app Xiaohongshu. The move comes after the Xiaohongshu app uploaded a post on the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. The Xiaohongshu social media account had posted "Tell me loudly: what's the date today?" on microblogging platform Weibo. However, the post was soon deleted. The Xiaohongshu social media account has a 14 million follower base.

Xiaohongshu social media account blocked

After the account was blocked, the Weibo page has been now replaced by a message stating that it is being investigated for violations of laws and regulations. However, Xiaohongshu still has not commented publicly on the matter. The account on Weibo remained locked as of Monday but the app which is used by an estimated 300 million users is still working. In addition, it is still not clear whether the post was intended to reference the crackdown, but reports have stated that the post was not linked to the Tiananmen Square anniversary.

The Xiaohongshu is backed by other Chinese internet majors like Alibaba and Tencent and has been described as China's Instagram with e-commerce. Its userbase mostly consists of young, urban Chinese women. It shares the same name in Chinese - Little Red Book - as the famous book of quotations by Mao Zedong, the father of Communist China.

Apparently, the app frequently poses questions in its social media posts and had made similar posts to mark the weekend. The Tiananmen Square crackdown anniversary is a highly sensitive time in China as the ruling Chinese Communist Party suppresses the efforts to mark the day when Chinese troops crushed pro-democracy protests in Beijing on 4 June 1989. It is estimated that thousands were killed during the crackdown. Earlier on Friday, Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Chow Hang Tung was arrested for promoting unauthorised assembly.