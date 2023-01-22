Chinese Man Escapes COVID Quarantine Wearing 'Made In China: Invincible' Jacket, Caught

A 41-year-old Chinese Covid-positive escapee has been hunted down by South Korean police officials, reported ANI citing The Korea Herald. The Chinese Covid-positive person fled the quarantined hotel premises with a 'Made in China: invincible' jacket. The passenger tested positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival at the Incheon airport, the sole gateway for flights from China.

The Chinese national declined to isolate himself and fled from a hotel on January 3 night on Yeongjong Island off the west coast of Incheon, said the police, reported ANI. While looking at the CCTV footage, the police personnel saw the passenger at a discount store in the island's Jung district.

Whereas the hotel's CCTV footage showed the man in a white jacket running away six minutes after a bus carrying COVID-positive travelers arrived at the hotel parking lot. According to the police investigation, the COVID-19-positive man from China had run to a supermarket about 300 meters away from the hotel and taken a taxi to Seoul. To track this man, South Korean police deployed 42 personnel.

Netizens criticise Man with 'Made in China: invincible' jacket

The incident was massively criticised on social media platforms by Chinese netizens. One of the Twitter users by the name of 'Germs of Killer CCP' took to Twitter and wrote, "Chinese tourist, who was confirmed to have Covid-19 at the airport in Korea and fled his quarantine hotel, gets caught wearing a jacket that says 'Made in China: invincible.' Chinese netizens criticize him for 'embarrassing the country.'" The photo of the passenger was attached to the tweet.

Chinese tourist, who was confirmed to have Covid-19 at the airport in Korea and fled his quarantine hotel, gets caught wearing a jacket that says 'Made in China: invincible.' Chinese netizens criticize him for 'embarrassing the country.' pic.twitter.com/orrfrNycaF — Germs of Killer CCP💎 (@GermsofCCP) January 6, 2023

Meanwhile, China has stopped issuing short-term visas to people traveling from South Korea and Japan in retaliation for Covid restrictions on Chinese travelers, reported BBC. And the pause from the Chinese authorities would continue until "discriminatory" entry restrictions against China are lifted by these countries, said the Chinese government, calling their COVID -19 protocols as 'the most stringent'.