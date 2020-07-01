China's Mouthpiece Hints At ‘reciprocal Restrictions’ On US Media

Chinese media has indicated that Beijing might announce restrictions on media branches of the United States after the latter recently denounced four Chinese media outlets as foreign missions. Editor-in-chief of Global Times, a mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), tweeted expressing regret over the deteriorating ties between China and the US that have impacted the work.

Based on what I know, China will announce reciprocal restrictions on US media branches in China. It’s regrettable that deteriorating China-US ties have harmed work of media outlets of both sides. I strongly urge that the US not to escalate suppression of Chinese media further. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) July 1, 2020

On June 22, US State Department announced the designation of US operations of China Central Television, China News Service, the People’s Daily, and the Global Times as foreign missions. State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement that China’s Communist Party has reorganised state propaganda outlets, disguised as news agencies, and asserted even more direct control over them.

“While Western media are beholden to the truth, PRC media are beholden to the Chinese Communist Party,” the statement read.

Propaganda arm of China

China, which has been ranked 177 out of 180 countries, has used the coronavirus pandemic to further tighten the grip on media by banning the publication of any reports that question how it has been managed. China’s attempt to conceal information became a major concern amidst pandemic after two whistle-blowers, who revealed the devastation of coronavirus in Wuhan, went missing.

In February, similar designations were given to Xinhua News Agency, China Global Television Network, China Radio International, China Daily Distribution Corporation, and Hai Tian Development USA. The Department said that all the nine entities meet the definition of a foreign mission under the Foreign Missions Act which means they are “substantially owned or effectively controlled” by the Chinese government.

“This designation recognizes PRC propaganda outlets as foreign missions and increases transparency relating to the CCP and PRC government’s media activities in the United States,” the department added.

Hours after the tweet of Editor-in-chief of Global Times, China has ordered four US news outlets to disclose the details about all staff, finances, operations, and real estate information as a media row escalates between the two nations. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said during a regular press briefing that The Associated Press, United Press International, CBS and NPR must report within seven days with all the requested details.

“It should be pointed out that the above-mentioned measures of the Chinese side are completely necessary countermeasures against the US side unreasonably suppressing Chinese media agencies in the United States,” said Lijian.

