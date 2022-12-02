Chinese Media Stooge Turns Against China’s 'Zero-Covid Strategy' Amid Anti-Xi Protests

In a big development, Chinese media stooge Hu Xijin seems to have turned against China’s Zero-COVID strategy. The development came amid the ongoing wave of protests in the country over the Chinese government’s imposition of anti-virus lockdowns, censorship and restrictions on free speech in view of its strict "zero COVID" policies.

Taking to Twitter, the well-known ex-editor of a China state-owned media, Hu Xijin, wrote, "I’m mentally prepared to be infected with COVID-19 within a month. For young people’s colorful youth, and for people from all walks of life not to suffer pay cuts – I’m a 62-and-a-half year old now and I’m willing to bear the risk of the 0.025 per cent severity rate."

I’m mentally prepared to be infected with COVID-19 within a month. For young people’s colorful youth, and for people from all walks of life not to suffer pay cuts – I’m 62-and-a-half year old now, and I’m willing to bear the risk of the 0.025% severity rate.😄 — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) December 2, 2022

The statement of the Chinese media stooge came after anti-zero Covid protests had severely hit a few Chinese cities, including Shanghai and Beijing. The protests which started with the demands for the relaxation in the zero-COVID strategy imposed by the government have now taken a political turn with calls for President Xi to step down.

Calls for Xi to step down

As angry protests against the COVID-19 lockdowns in China are spreading, the Chinese people have called for China’s powerful leader and President Xi Jinping to step down. Showcasing their anger over the imposition of the draconian zero-COVID strategy, the demonstrators could be heard raising slogans like "Xi Jinping, step down! CCP, step down!" in Mandarin.

Notably, the demand for Xi's resignation intensified after the deaths of at least 10 people in an apartment fire in Xinjiang, which likely occurred when the region was under a strict COVID lockdown. China is currently witnessing its most aggressive protests in decades as protests in China are rare to see because voicing criticism of the leadership or the in the country may result in serious punishment in the country.

US, UN supporting protests in China

Following the ongoing protests in China, the United States, United Nations and other human rights organisations supported the Chinese people's right to peacefully protest against the government's unjustified COVID restrictions. Amid the unprecedented demonstrations in the Communist nation, the White House has stated that the US is closely watching the developments in China and continues to support the right of peaceful protests.

The United Nations has also stood up in support of the Chinese protesters and has urged the Chinese government to respect the citizens right to peacefully protest in the country. The UN also asked the government to not detain people just for participating in the peaceful protests.