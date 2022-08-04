Chinese Missiles Fired Near Taiwan Land In Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone

Angered over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, China on Thursday fired five ballistic missiles at Japan's exclusive economic zone. Japan is an ally of the United States that has played a key role to counter China's rise in East Asia.

Five missiles were launched by China during military drills near Taiwan and landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone. The development has been confirmed by the Japanese government.

Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said it is the first time that a ballistic missile belonging to the Chinese military had landed within Japanese waters.

"This is a grave issue that concerns our country's national security and the safety of the people," Kishi was quoted as saying by Kyodo News. Tokyo also lodged a diplomatic protest against the Chinese government.

China fires missiles in drill after Pelosi's Taiwan visit

China on Thursday conducted long-range live fire strikes near Taiwan as part of military exercises in the region to their highest level in decades.

According to state broadcaster CCTV, long-range rocket artilleries were canned in the Taiwan Strait and conventional missiles were launched in waters to the east of Taiwan.

The military drills were prompted by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which Beijing claims its own terrorist.

Defense Ministry of Taiwan said it tracked the release of Dongfeng series missiles. The ministry also said it tracked long-distance rockets and ammunition firing in remote islands in Wuqiu, Matsu and Dongyin.

Taiwan said that China's "irrational behaviour" intends to disrupt regional peace and stability in the region and alter the status quo.

"The three service branches will combine efforts with all the people to jointly safeguard national security and territorial integrity" while adapting to the situation as it develops, the statement said.