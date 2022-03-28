Chinese MoFA Warns Against Linking Taiwan And Ukraine; Says 'will Create A New Crisis'

In a key development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, during a press conference on March 28, asserted that the Taiwan issue is fundamentally different from the Ukraine conflict, adding that linking the two would be a purposeful attempt to stir a new crisis across the Taiwan Straits. Taiwan is an integral part of Chinese territory, he continued, and it differs fundamentally from Ukraine, which is a sovereign state.

Wang was responding to remarks made by John Aquilino, the top US military commander in the Indo-Pacific region, during an interview on Friday. According to the commander, the Ukraine crisis has "highlighted the significant threat that China poses to Taiwan," and Washington's Asian allies must take "the potential of an attack on the island" seriously.

"We have made it clear many times that there is a fundamental difference between the Taiwan question and the Ukraine issue and there is no analogy between the two," Wang remarked, pointing out that some in the US have constantly linked the two unrelated crises to slander and criticise China with ulterior motivations.

US has continued to add fuel to fire: Wang Wenbin

According to Wang, making a deliberate analogy between the two issues is an attempt to instigate a new crisis in the Taiwan Straits with the malicious intent of serving the US' geostrategic and economic interests at the expense of the well-being of people on both sides of the Straits, as well as regional peace and stability. He further stated that the Ukraine situation is the outcome of several years of conflict. Instead of reflecting on its duties and attempting to calm the situation, the US has continued to add fuel to the fire, he added.

"Taiwan is not Ukraine. The resolve and will of the Chinese people to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity are unbreakable. On the Taiwan question, those who play with fire will get burned," Wang added.

The Ukraine war is being keenly followed and frequently discussed in Taiwan, given the many parallels being drawn between Ukraine and Taiwan. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen personally chaired a "national security high-level conference" on January 28 to discuss the Ukraine crisis and its potential implications on the Taiwan Strait, as well as forming a "Ukrainian Status Response Team." She also joined the US and other Western powers in condemning Russia's aggression on Ukraine and imposing economic penalties on the Russian administration.

Since then, phrases like "Taiwan sympathises with Ukraine" or "Ukraine today, Taiwan tomorrow," among many others, have garnered popularity both on and off the island, causing China to appear concerned. China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has increased military activities near the self-governing island in recent years, though Taiwan has not reported any extraordinary Chinese manoeuvres recently. Taiwan's administration, however, is vehemently opposed to China's territorial claims.