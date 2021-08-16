A day after the Taliban captured Afghanistan's capital city, Kabul on Sunday, China has issued a subtle warning to the pro-democracy voices in Hong Kong. According to reports, China's mouthpiece Global Times in a commentary directed towards Hong Kong has cited the current situation in Afghanistan. The Global Times has signalled democracy activists in Hong Kong to not pay heed to the United States, which has extended support and promised to 'stand by' Hong Kong.

As per reports, the Global Times commentary opined that whomever the United States decides to support ends up with 'bad luck and faces social unrest'. Moreover, the Chinese state-run news outlet also asserted that American involvement leads to 'severe consequences'.

"It has been proven repeatedly that whomever U.S. politicians claim to stand with will face bad luck, plunge into social unrest and suffer severe consequences," the commentary said.

Similarly, on Sunday, Hu Xijin, Editor-in-Chief of The Global Times took a jibe at the United States and asked if it still stands by Afghanistan. The Chinese stooge's comment came even as the Taliban was gearing up for a complete takeover of Afghanistan. Hu Xijin took to Twitter and asked US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken still stood with Afghan people as the US always had pledged to.

"Mr. Blinken, where is your pet phrase? You don’t plan to announce to stand with the Afghan people?" asked Hu Xijin

Mr. Blinken, where is your pet phrase? You don't plan to announce to stand with the Afghan people？

China prepares to recognize Taliban as legitimate rulers: Reports

Meanwhile, reports had emerged which stated that Beijing is prepared to recognise the Taliban as the legitimate ruler of the war-torn country. An American publication had said that China's decision to recognise the Taliban will be taken if the insurgent group was able to capture the country. China is therefore preparing to formalize their ties with the Taliban, the report added.

"We hope the Afghan Taliban will make a clean break with all terrorist organizations including the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) and resolutely and effectively combat them to remove obstacles, play a positive role and create enabling conditions for security, stability, development and cooperation in the region," the Chinese readout said.

Moreover, China had recently hosted a Taliban delegation that was led by its co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar. The Taliban leader had met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on July 28. Both sides had discussed the Afghanistan scenario and China had reportedly raised concern over the activities of the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement (ETIM) that seeks to establish an Uyghur state. However, the Taliban has assured China that Afghan territory would not be used against the security of any country. China had previously hosted the Taliban in 2019 when a nine-member delegation travelled to Beijing and met Deng Xijun, then a representative for Afghanistan.