Chinese People Celebrate Lunar New Year After 3-year Hiatus As COVID Restrictions Lifted

People across China rang in the Lunar New Year with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples, reported Associated Press. The celebration of the Chinese new year came after the Chinese government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy. The people of China would be celebrating the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago.

"I'm so looking forward to going home this time," said Sandy Bai, reported BBC. Further, she added, "I'm grateful that I'll be able to see my whole family."

While talking about the Chinese new year celebrations, she said it's been three years since she visited home in Shanghai. Last, she saw her family in 2020 when she visited them over the Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, as it's known in China. This visit of hers was just before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared and China's zero-Covid policy which had kept her away from home.

Lunar New Year in China amid Covid-19

On Sunday, millions of Chinese traveled home this weekend to celebrate the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit as Chinese COVID-19 restrictions are gone. For the past three years, celebrations in China were muted in view of the pandemic. Many could take their first trip back to their hometowns and some reunited to celebrate the year of Rabbit in China. Apart from lifting travel suspensions, larger public celebrations have also returned for what is known as the Spring Festival in China.

Meanwhile, the chief epidemiologist at China’s Center for Disease Control, Wu Zunyou has shared his concerns on the rise of cases of COVID-19 as people gathered to celebrate in large numbers on social media platforms, Weibo on Saturday. He said, "The mass movement of people may cause the virus to spread in certain areas," reported AP. Further, he added, "But a large-scale COVID-19 surge will be unlikely in the next two or three months because about 80% of the country’s 1.4 billion people have been infected during the recent wave."

What is Lunar New Year?

The Lunar New Year is the most important annual holiday in China as it marks the beginning of the Lunar New Year, which is when there is the start of a new moon, reported BBC. Each year is named after one of the 12 signs of the Chinese zodiac in a repeating cycle, this year being the Year of the Rabbit.