Chinese PLA J-11 Jet Fires Warnings To US Navy Plane Within 500 Feet Over South China Sea

In an aerial encounter that ratcheted tensions between the Air Force of the United States and China, a PLA J-11 fighter jet on Saturday scrambled to intercept a US Navy reconnaissance aircraft that flew within 500 feet of its proximity over the hotly contested South China Sea. The crew of the People's Liberation Army Air Force [PLAAF] warned American pilots to “move away” from Chinese airspace in a radio call.

US Navy surveillance aircraft was piloted by Lt. Nikki Slaughter, who responded to the radio transmission: “PLA fighter aircraft, this is US Navy P-8A. I have you off my left wing and I intend to proceed to the West. I request that you do the same, over.” The a Chinese air force ground station told the US Navy P-8 to back away, continuing its course to the left of the American plane, only 500 feet from its left wing, according to American broadcaster, NBC.

Chinese jet armed with air-to-air missiles

The US Navy P-8 Poseidon was over 21,500 feet and some 30 miles from the disputed archipelago Paracel or Spratly Islands [known to China as Xisha] when it nestled by the Chinese fighter jet armed with air-to-air missiles, just 500 feet off the port side. A military personnel from People’s Liberation Army (PLA) blared radio warnings to the United States reconnaissance jet that came very close. “American aircraft. Chinese airspace is 12 nautical miles.

Not approaching anymore or you bear all responsibility,” the warning sounded. US Navy Commander Marc Hines, head of the US Navy mission at Kadena Air Base, Japan, downplayed the incident in a remark to a CNN crew who witnessed the entire incident as “another Friday afternoon in the South China Sea.”

Lt. Nikki Slaughter piloting the US Navy P-8 aircraft, responded quickly to the Chinese radio transmission but got no response back. Credit: AP

Descending by about 1,000 feet, the US Navy P-8A encountered the PLA Navy guided-missile destroyer warship 173 Changsha, that shot further warnings. “US aircraft! US aircraft! This is Chinese naval warship 173. You are approaching to me at low altitude. State your intention over,” Chinese PLAN voiced on the radio. It was armed with “dozens of surface-to-air missiles.” While US pilot replied to radio call that the fighter jet would keep a safe distance, the warning from Chinese warship continued: “This is the Chinese naval warship 173. You are clearly endangering my safety. You are clearly endangering my safety.”

“I am a United States military aircraft. I will maintain a safe distance from your unit,” responded the US Navy P-8A.

The Chinese fighter jet and the warship refrained from directly responding. US Navy surveillance aircraft Capt. Will Toraason, told NBC that typically “we don’t get a response, sometimes we’ll get nonverbal responses. But overall we’re trying to encourage a safe and professional encounter while we’re both operating in international airspace.”