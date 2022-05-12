Chinese Plane With 113 People Onboard Overruns Runway, Catches Fire; No Casualties So Far

A Tibet Airlines plane caught fire after skidding on the runway at Chong Qing International Airport in China. According to CCTV, on May 12, a flight from Chongqing, China, to Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, veered off the runway and caught fire at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport. The flight attempted to take off with 113 people on board, according to local media reports.

#BREAKING | Flight from Southwest China's Chongqing to Lhasa overruns runway at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport; plane caught in fire: Reports





Firefighters were seen desperately attempting to extinguish a massive fire onboard the plane at a Chinese airport. A blaze ripped through the front of the plane, sending smoke billowing above it. On Thursday morning, videos obtained by Republic Media Network show panicked passengers hurriedly fleeing the plane.

#WATCH | Flight from Southwest China's Chongqing to Lhasa overruns runway at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport; plane caught fire: Reports





'No fatality,' China Aviation Review tweeted

Later footage shows fire engines equipped with long hoses battling the blaze. Further, according to a recent tweet by ChinaAviationReview, there were 113 people on board the plane, and everyone got out safely, with only minor injuries and no deaths.

Update: 113 on board. No fatality. Several minor injury. — ChinaAviationReview (@ChinaAvReview) May 12, 2022

