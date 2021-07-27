Chinese Poet Commits Suicide After 'unbearable' Surveillance Under President Xi Jinping

A vocal critic of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s policies, has committed suicide in Guangdong province following "unbearable" surveillance under the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Li Huizhi was a 62-year-old poet and current affairs commentator. According to ANI, he breathed his last in a hospital in Guangdong’s Huizhou city.

While speaking to Radio Free Asia (RFA), Huizhi’s friend, Li Xuewen, said that the poet had posted a suicide note online before taking his own life. Xuewen said, “He took the pesticide, and was taken to hospital after that”. The note reportedly suggested that Huizhi had found the increased surveillance under the tenure of ruling CCP general secretary Xi Jinping 'unbearable.'

“There has been less and less room for freedom of public expression since Xi Jinping took power,” Huizhi wrote in the letter.

Huizhi himself had been made a “ministry-level” stability maintenance target during the 2019 National People's Congress (NPC) meetings in Beijing. RFA reported that his phone was monitored and he had to report to the state security police if he wanted to make a trip out of town. The 62-year-old also suffered a stroke in March 2021, after which his mobility had been greatly affected, his suicide letter read.

"He was forced to use a wheelchair after the stroke, and suffered from paralysis in his right arm," Li Xuewen told RFA.

He added, “It really did a lot of damage ... he wasn't able to write properly. But he learned pretty quickly how to type with his left hand and carried on writing articles”.

Further, the letter also added that Huizhi made repeated requests for the authorities to call off their surveillance teams but to no avail. The local state security police had reportedly replied that the decision wasn’t theirs to make. They added that they would convey his request higher up the chain of command.

China’s surveillance under Jinping

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that since Jinping came into power in 2012, China has significantly increased control over its already censored cyberspace - with a ruling that will allow jail terms for spreading “rumours” online. The new arsenal of the Chinese surveillance state reportedly includes mass video-surveillance projects incorporating facial-recognition technology; voice-recognition software that can identify speakers on phone calls; and a sweeping and intrusive program of DNA collection.

The Chinese government has set up a series of mechanisms aimed at asserting its dominance in cyberspace. Those who express unorthodox views online may become the subjects of targeted personal attacks in the state media. China’s leader Xi Jinping, who ascended to the posts of PRC president and Chinese Communist Party (CCP) general secretary in 2012, has prioritized control over the information sphere in a bid to forestall challenges to the CCP’s legitimacy.

(With inputs from ANI)

