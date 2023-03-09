Chinese President Jinping, Spanish King Felipe VI Mark 50 Years Of Diplomatic Ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Spanish King Felipe VI exchanged congratulations marking the 50th anniversary of their nations' diplomatic ties on Thursday.

In his message, Xi highlighted how, over the past 50 years, the two sides have strengthened their friendship, promoted co-operation, and established and developed a comprehensive strategic partnership in the spirit of respect, equality, and mutual benefit, bringing real benefits to the citizens of the two countries.

Xi emphasised that he places a high value on the growth of China-Spain relations and is prepared to collaborate with King Felipe VI to use the 50th anniversary as a new springboard to strengthen political mutual trust, broaden mutually beneficial co-operation, and strengthen inter-personal ties in order to jointly write a new chapter of friendly co-operation between the two countries.

According to Felipe VI, Spain-China relations have been improving steadily and smoothly over the past 50 years, with bilateral collaboration in a number of areas progressing consistently and the friendship between the two people constantly growing. He expressed hope that the two nations will use the occasion of marking the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties to deepen their mutually beneficial interactions, step up their practical collaboration, and work together to address pressing global issues like climate change.

Political mutual trust and smooth economic development

Spain and China established diplomatic ties in 1973, and via reciprocal high-level visits, the political ties have grown stronger. The two nations elevated their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2005. To commemorate the 45th anniversary of the beginning of diplomatic ties, President Xi travelled to Spain in 2018. The two parties made a joint declaration about advancing comprehensive strategic alliances in the new era and signed many bilateral cooperation documents.

President Xi also had a meeting with Pedro Sanchez, the prime minister of Spain, at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, the previous year. He emphasised that the values of reciprocal respect, equality, and mutual benefit, as well as the proper course of friendly exchanges between nations with diverse cultures and systems, are responsible for the sound and smooth growth of the China-Spain relationship.

The bilateral trade between China and Spain has exhibited significant endurance and vigour in recent years, growing steadily. While Spain is China's fifth-biggest economic partner within the EU, China is currently Spain's greatest trading partner outside of the EU. According to official data, bilateral commerce in goods increased by 6.5% annually to an unprecedented $51.5 billion in 2022.