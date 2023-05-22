Chinese Regulators Block Sales Of US' Micron Chips, Citing Security Concerns

China's Cyberspace Administration announced that Micron, a US chipmaker, would be prohibited from selling to critical infrastructure operators due to identified national security risks. Micron's products were deemed a significant threat to network security and posed risks to the supply chains of China's critical information infrastructure, which could impact national security.

"The review found that Micron’s products posed a considerable risk to network security, making it a major security threat to supply chains of the country’s critical information infrastructure that can affect the national security," the statement by the Cyberspace Administration reads. The regulator emphasised that China remains receptive to foreign companies as long as they abide by the country's laws, as reported by Sputnik.

China's advancements in IC technologies have surpassed the standardisation frameworks: CESI

The China Electronics Standardisation Institute (CESI) proposed measures aimed at supporting and ensuring the healthy development of the integrated circuit (IC) industry. China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) stated that public consultations on the proposal would conclude by the end of February 2023.

CESI highlighted that China's advancements in IC technologies had surpassed the standardisation frameworks established by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in chip designs, packaging, and testing.

In April, a British business newspaper reported that the United States had requested South Korea to restrict semiconductor exports to China following a security investigation involving Micron. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning described the review as a "normal regulatory measure" and criticised the US for violating trade rules.

World's largest semiconductor cluster in South Korea

South Korea announced plans to establish the world's largest semiconductor cluster in the province of Gyeonggi-do near Seoul. The project aims to attract investments worth up to 300 trillion won ($230 billion) and enhance the country's global economic competitiveness. By 2042, the cluster is expected to host five leading chip manufacturers and approximately 150 companies involved in chip component production, covering the entire semiconductor supply chain.

President Yoon Suk-yeol stated that advanced industries are crucial for growth, and security, and serve as strategic assets directly linked to job opportunities. "Advanced industries are the main factors for growth, a tool to ensure security and a strategic asset, which is directly connected to jobs," President Yoon Suk-yeol said, as quoted in the statement.